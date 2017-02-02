YOU CAN'T COUNT ON DONALD:

It's about the reliability of the US alliance. "It's not unprecedented for the leaders of the US and Australia to have a tough, difficult, robust conversation," says Sydney University's alliance historian, James Curran.





"But it is unprecedented for this sort of private conversation to be leaked." And it was a leak, according to Turnbull, that leaves him feeling "very disappointed".





Adding insult to injury, the leak was swiftly reinforced by a hostile statement from the US president, in the form of his tweet that he's still considering the "dumb deal" with Australia on refugees.





Says Professor Curran: "I'm not sure the Trump administration gives a crap about the Australian alliance."





And this is the nub of it. An alliance, regardless of the formalities, is a dead letter unless it is infused with political will. Can Australia trust its great and powerful friend?





Or, as James Curran puts it: "If you have this sort of tension this early in the life of the administration over relatively small beer, what will happen in the event of a major crisis?" [...]





How does today's ruction rank? The veteran Australian diplomat Dick Woolcott, who has witnessed the entire life of the 65-year-old alliance, says that this "is right at the top of the list" of difficulties.





Because, says Woolcott, it seems to be a symptom of a fundamental problem with the US under Trump: "I don't think he much cares about US allies."



