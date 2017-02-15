YEAH, BUT WAS HE USING A BLACKBERRY?:

"Accounts and photographs from other diners seem to indicate these communications occurred in the presence of other guests," Chaffetz wrote. "Reportedly, documents were provided by what appeared to be White House staff for the President's review while the dinner proceeded."





"During this time, according to reports, the President made telephone calls to staff in Washington, D.C.," Chaffetz continued. "These reports and social media accounts have suggested White House staff used their own cell phones to provide illumination for reviewing documents. Separately, one Mar-a-Lago guest posted to his Facebook page a photograph with a man described to be the holder of the 'nuclear football.' "



