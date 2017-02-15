February 15, 2017
YEAH, BUT WAS HE USING A BLACKBERRY?:
Rep. Jason Chaffetz probes Trump's handling of sensitive info at Mar-a-Lago (Erin Kelly, 2/14/17, USA TODAY)
"Accounts and photographs from other diners seem to indicate these communications occurred in the presence of other guests," Chaffetz wrote. "Reportedly, documents were provided by what appeared to be White House staff for the President's review while the dinner proceeded.""During this time, according to reports, the President made telephone calls to staff in Washington, D.C.," Chaffetz continued. "These reports and social media accounts have suggested White House staff used their own cell phones to provide illumination for reviewing documents. Separately, one Mar-a-Lago guest posted to his Facebook page a photograph with a man described to be the holder of the 'nuclear football.' "
GOP Senate Intel Member: Exhaustive investigation into Trump-Russia connections needed following Flynn resignation (Andrew Kaczynski, 2/14/17, CNN)
Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Tuesday called for an exhaustive investigation into connections between President Donald Trump and Russia and said the Intelligence Committee should immediately speak with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. [...]
"I think everybody needs that investigation to happen," Blunt said on KTRS radio. "And the Senate Intelligence Committee, again that I serve on, has been given the principle responsibility to look into this, and I think that we should look into it exhaustively so that at the end of this process, nobody wonders whether there was a stone left unturned, and shouldn't reach conclusions before you have the information that you need to have to make those conclusions."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 15, 2017 5:21 AM