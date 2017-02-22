February 22, 2017

YEAH, BUT THAT PARTIAL FENCE WILL BE BEUATIFUL!:

Trump's envoys head to Mexico as cracks emerge in border wall plan (Rory Carroll, 22 February 2017, The Guardian)

Mexico will host its first high-profile Donald Trump envoys this week with at least one consolation: the proposed border wall is itself walled in, for now, by Washington bureaucracy.

Federal agencies are reportedly resisting the idea and Congress is hesitant to fund it, leaving the president fighting a lonely battle to keep his campaign promise.

Instead of a 2,000-mile "big, beautiful wall", Trump may emerge from Washington's policy labyrinth with a fence covering a few hundred miles.

"He hasn't made any progress other than say we're going to do it," said Seth Stodder, a former senior homeland security official who focused on border security under the Obama and Bush administrations. "They're pretty far away. I don't think they've made much progress."

Posted by at February 22, 2017 4:42 AM

  

« WHAT DONALD WANTS TO BAN: | Main | REFORM, NOT REPEAL: »