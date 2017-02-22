February 22, 2017
YEAH, BUT THAT PARTIAL FENCE WILL BE BEUATIFUL!:
Trump's envoys head to Mexico as cracks emerge in border wall plan (Rory Carroll, 22 February 2017, The Guardian)
Mexico will host its first high-profile Donald Trump envoys this week with at least one consolation: the proposed border wall is itself walled in, for now, by Washington bureaucracy.Federal agencies are reportedly resisting the idea and Congress is hesitant to fund it, leaving the president fighting a lonely battle to keep his campaign promise.Instead of a 2,000-mile "big, beautiful wall", Trump may emerge from Washington's policy labyrinth with a fence covering a few hundred miles."He hasn't made any progress other than say we're going to do it," said Seth Stodder, a former senior homeland security official who focused on border security under the Obama and Bush administrations. "They're pretty far away. I don't think they've made much progress."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 22, 2017 4:42 AM