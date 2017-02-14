February 14, 2017
WINNING THE WoT:
Yemen conflict: Seven Saudi soldiers killed on border (Al Jazeera, 2/14/17)
At least seven Saudi soldiers have been killed in the past week in clashes with Yemeni rebels, state media has said.In an unusual series of official reports, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late on Monday that Mohammed al-Manjahi was the latest soldier to be killed "defending" the kingdom's southern borders in the fight against Houthis rebels.
All against the Wahabi.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2017 6:10 AM