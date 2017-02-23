WHILE IT'S TEMPTING TO VIEW THIS THROUGH A PARTISAN LENS...:

California secessionists also understand that there are fewer practical hurdles, compared with other parts of the country, to parting ways with the USA. A smaller or more parochial corner of America would never contemplate secession, if only because the achievement of such willful idiosyncrasy would come at the cost of isolation and obscurity. For California, however -- approximately the sixth-largest economy in the world -- independence wouldn't necessarily bring economic hardship. Perennial worries about entertainment and tech flight to states dangling incentives might spike in the early days of a new California Republic. But citizens won't blink at the inevitable higher subsidies lawmakers and a Democratic governor will be quick to offer those anchor industries. And the other pillars of California's economy -- tourism and agriculture -- can't be relocated by skittish investors.