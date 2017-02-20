WHAT AN ACTUAL "APOLOGY TOUR" LOOKS LIKE:

Trump brought up the issue during the campaign and told CIA staff in January: "We should have kept the oil. But okay. Maybe you'll have another chance." Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by "another chance."





But Mattis, a retired Marine who had commanded troops during the invasion of Iraq, distanced himself from Trump's statement.





"All of us in America have generally paid for gas and oil all along, and I am sure that we will continue to do so in the future," Mattis told reporters. "We are not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil," he said.



