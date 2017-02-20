February 20, 2017
WHAT AN ACTUAL "APOLOGY TOUR" LOOKS LIKE:
US defense chief plays down Trump comments on seizing Iraq oil (Deutsche Welle, 2/20/17)
Trump brought up the issue during the campaign and told CIA staff in January: "We should have kept the oil. But okay. Maybe you'll have another chance." Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by "another chance."But Mattis, a retired Marine who had commanded troops during the invasion of Iraq, distanced himself from Trump's statement."All of us in America have generally paid for gas and oil all along, and I am sure that we will continue to do so in the future," Mattis told reporters. "We are not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil," he said.
Vice President Pence Reassures EU, NATO Allies On U.S. Commitments (Rikard Jozwiak, 2/20/17, Radio Liberty)
Pence arrived in Brussels late on February 19 after attending the Munich Security Conference, where he sought to reassure European leaders about Trump's support for NATO.In Brussels, Pence was also reassuring EU and NATO leaders about the U.S. commitment to its European allies.Pence on February 20 said: "Clearly we must stand strong in defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations in Europe."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 20, 2017 8:49 AM
« IDENTICAL PERSONALLY; OPPOSITES ON CIVIL RIGHTS: | Main | IT'S A REPUBLIC; THE DEEP STATE IS BROAD: »