WE'RE WITH THE ENEMIES:

When the leaders of the Bolshevik movement--Lenin, Stalin, and the rest--used the term vrag naroda, an "enemy of the people," it was an ominous epithet that encompassed a range of "wreckers" and "socially dangerous elements." Enemies included clergy, intellectuals, monarchists, Trotskyists, "rootless cosmopolitans," and well-to-do farmers. To be branded an enemy of the people was to face nearly inevitable doom; such a fate was soon followed by a knock on the door in the middle of the night, a prison cell, the Gulag, an icy ditch--a variety of dismal ends. To be called an "enemy of the people" did not mean you had to hold oppositional thoughts or commit oppositional acts; it only meant that the dictator had included you in his grand scheme to insure the compliance of the population.





Robespierre, one of the architects of the Jacobin Reign of Terror, set out to "horrify" the opposition, and his instruments were the epithet, righteousness, and the blade. "The revolutionary government owes to the good citizen all the protection of the nation," he said. "It owes nothing to the Enemies of the People but death."





In 1917, the same year as the Bolshevik seizure of power, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin published an essay in Pravda called "Enemies of the People," in which he lionized the Jacobin Terror as "instructive." His party, "the Jacobins of the twentieth century," he wrote, should follow suit, if not with the guillotine then with mass arrests of "the financial magnates and bigwigs." Once in power, Lenin was far more brutal than the revolutionary French. He built the first outposts of the gulag archipelago. Stalin, Lenin's energetic successor, expanded the system from western Russia to the Sea of Okhotsk, ten time zones to the east.





Now Donald Trump, the elected President of the oldest democracy on earth, a real-estate brander and reality-TV star, has taken not to Pravda but to his own preferred instrument of autocratic pronouncement--the tweet--to declare the media "the enemy of the American People."