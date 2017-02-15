WE'RE GONNA NEED A LOT MORE DOSSIERS:

US President Donald Trump allegedly instructed White House staff to provide him with a report on the ongoing criminal investigations involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the publication of comments the prime minister is purported to have said about Trump's personality, the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported Wednesday. [...]





According to Yedioth, which has long been harshly critical of Netanyahu and did not cite its source for the report, Trump's advisers felt Netanyahu's comments on the president's personality to have crossed a red line, as they reportedly consider any reference to the president's personality or questioning of his suitability for the office as a personal affront.