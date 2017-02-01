WE'LL GO BACK WHEN IT'S PRESIDENT HALEY:

At Walt Disney World in Orlando, every U.S. president going back to George Washington is enshrined in the "Hall of Presidents" attraction in Magic Kingdom. The exhibit, a brainchild of Disney himself, traces the history of the country through the words of its heads of state. Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president, is set to be unveiled among the line of sculpted figures in June.





But thousands of people are now trying to change one thing about the Trump figure: They want to make it silent. While all the other presidents on the stage discuss their challenges and accomplishments, a petition on Change.org with almost 7,500 signatures asks Disney to make the Trump audio animatronic robot mute.