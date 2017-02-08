"WELCOME HOME":

Rohi Atassi was among 117 immigrants to become the newest American citizens during a Chicago naturalization ceremony Tuesday, but the Syrian dentist stood out among his peers.





The 29-year-old was unexpectedly asked to lead immigrants from 37 countries in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Federal Judge Sara Ellis, who oversaw the ceremony, asked for a Syrian volunteer after delivering an impassioned speech about the difficulties immigrants face. [...]





During the ceremony, Ellis talked about her own experiences of becoming a U.S. citizen and judge. Her family is from Jamaica and she was born in Canada.