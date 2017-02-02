February 2, 2017

WELCOME BACK, CARTER:

U.S. military probing more possible civilian deaths in Yemen raid (Ayesha Rascoe, 2/02/17, Reuters)

U.S. military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.

As a result, three officials said, the attacking SEAL team found itself dropping onto a reinforced al Qaeda base defended by landmines, snipers, and a larger than expected contingent of heavily armed Islamist extremists. [...]

The American elite forces did not seize any militants or take any prisoners offsite, but White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Wednesday the raid yielded benefits. [...]

One of the three U.S. officials said on-the-ground surveillance of the compound was "minimal, at best."

Winging it all the time has consequences...

Posted by at February 2, 2017 4:46 PM

  

« REFORM, NOT REPEAL: | Main | YOU CAN'T COUNT ON DONALD: »