WE KNOW IT'S FAKE NEWS...:

As White House aides scramble to get their stories straight about the exact nature of those communications and as Democrats call for Flynn's security clearance to be suspended or revoked, neither Trump nor his advisers have publicly defended Flynn or stated unequivocally that he has the president's confidence.





Privately, some administration officials said that Flynn's position has weakened and support for him has eroded largely because of a belief that he was disingenuous about Russia and therefore could not be fully trusted going forward.





"The knives are out for Flynn," said one administration official who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak candidly.