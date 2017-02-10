THOSE TRUMPIES DO LOVE THEM SOME PUTIN:

France's far-right leader and presidential contender Marine Le Pen said on Thursday that dual citizenship with non-European countries under her proposed immigration program would be banned and that French Jews with Israeli citizenship would be forced to renounce it. [...]





In her France 2 interview Thursday, Le Pen did make an exception in her immigration program for dual citizens from non-European Russia, which she said "has a place" in what she termed a "Europe of nations" that are "free and sovereign."