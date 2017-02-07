February 7, 2017
THEY NEED TO HAVE A MEXICAN ACTOR PLAY PRESIDENT BANNON...:
White House ramping up search for communications director after Spicer's rocky start (Jim Acosta, CNN)
A source familiar with internal communications said President Donald Trump is disappointed in Spicer's performance during the first two weeks of the administration. [...]Over the weekend, Spicer was played by comedian Melissa McCarthy in a scathing skit on the daily White House press briefing on Saturday Night Live.The President, sources say, was not amused by the performance.
...so we can be rid of him too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 7, 2017 6:28 PM