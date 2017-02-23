February 23, 2017
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:
Neanderthals' DNA makes its presence felt : A gene's ancestry changes the way it is regulated, affecting appearance and health. (Dyani Lewis, 2/23/17, Cosmos)
When scientists sequenced the Neanderthal genome in 2010, it became apparent that prehistoric dalliances had taken place between Neanderthals and our European and Asian ancestors.A faint afterglow of these matings is still present in the genomes of modern humans. Around 2% of the genomes of non-Africans is of Neanderthal origin.In some cases, carrying the Neanderthal version of a gene has been linked to changes in fat metabolism, depression and lupus risk.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 23, 2017 1:07 PM