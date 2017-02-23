THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:

When scientists sequenced the Neanderthal genome in 2010, it became apparent that prehistoric dalliances had taken place between Neanderthals and our European and Asian ancestors.





A faint afterglow of these matings is still present in the genomes of modern humans. Around 2% of the genomes of non-Africans is of Neanderthal origin.





In some cases, carrying the Neanderthal version of a gene has been linked to changes in fat metabolism, depression and lupus risk.