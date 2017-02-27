THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:





[I] ask you to believe me when I say that the five whiskies I've selected here are worth trying, neat.





All can be found for under £25 pounds in the U.K. (and under $30 in the U.S.) - most, in fact, under £20 ($25).





Even though they won't knock your socks off - let's be reasonable - they're definitely enjoyable and worth their prices.





I stand by these choices. For added pleasure, serve them to whisky-snob friends. Don't tell them what they're drinking. Then sit back and enjoy their surprise at something they may have previously sneered at.