THERE'S NO CONSTITUTIONAL MEANS TO AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL END:

In her opinion, Brinkema wrote that the Commonwealth of Virginia "has produced unrebutted evidence" that the order "was not motivated by rational national security concerns" but "religious prejudice" toward Muslims. She cited Trump's statements before taking office, as well as an interview in which former New York City mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani (R) said that the president wanted a "Muslim ban."





"The 'Muslim Ban' was a centerpiece of the president's campaign for months, and the press release calling for it was still available on his website as of the day this Memorandum Opinion is being entered," Brinkema wrote. [...]





At a Friday hearing, Brinkema said judges throughout the country were "begging" for evidence from the government to defend the ban. At the hearing, a lawyer for the Justice Department produced only a copy of the order as evidence, while arguing that Virginia has no standing to challenge the ban and federal courts have no power to weigh in on its rationale.