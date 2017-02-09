THERE'S A REASON PRESIDENT BANNON WANTS THE PRESS TO SHUT UP:

What I want to suggest is an actual comparison with Hitler that deserves thought. It's what you might call the secret technique, a kind of rhetorical control that both Hitler and Trump used on their opponents, especially the media. [...]





At the very apex of the Beer Hall Putsch, a clash between his militia and Munich's chief opposition newspaper, the Munich Post, may have changed the course of history, giving evidence that Hitler had the potential for a far more ambitious course of evil than anyone in Germany believed. Only the reporters who had been following Hitler seemed able to imagine it.





On the night of November 8, 1923, amid a clamorous political meeting in the Bürgerbräukeller, a huge echoey beer hall where political meetings were often held, Hitler stood up, fired a pistol into the air, and announced his militia had captured the three top leaders of southern Germany's Bavarian province and handcuffed them in a back room in the beer hall. The next morning, he declared, his Stormtrooper militia would capture the capitol buildings and then head north to Berlin.





It didn't happen. That morning there was a firefight on the bridge to the city center that ended with Hitler's forces having failed to cross that bridge, Hitler flinging himself -- or being flung -- on the ground amid gunfire in ignominious defeat.





What caused his defeat? Some have suggested (myself among them) it was Hitler's fateful decision to detach his elite private militia, the forerunner of the SS -- the Stosstrupp Hitler -- and send them on a mission to trash and pillage the offices of the Munich Post, the newspaper he called "the poison kitchen" (for the slanders about him they were allegedly cooking up).





Trash and pillage they did. I saw a faded newsprint photograph of the after-action damage to the Munich Post -- desks and chairs smashed, papers strewn into a chaos of rubble, as if an explosion had gone off inside the building.





By the mid-'90s, when I first saw that picture, the memory of this chief anti-Hitler newspaper during his rise to power from Munich to Berlin had virtually disappeared from history. But while researching my book, I'd found a cache of back issues crumbling away in the basement archive of a Munich library, seemingly untouched for years.





Cumulatively, the stacks of issues told the story of a dozen-year-long struggle between Hitler and the paper, which began soon after the mysterious Austrian-born outsider appeared as a fiery orator and canny organizer on the Munich streets in 1921.





The Munich Post never stopped investigating who Hitler was and what he wanted, and Hitler never stopped hating them for it.





As Hitler sought to ingratiate himself with the city's rulers (though never giving up the threat of violence), the Post reporters dug into his shadowy background, mocking him mercilessly, exposing internal party splits, revealing the existence of a death squad ("cell G") that murdered political opponents and was at least as responsible for Hitler's success as his vaunted oratory.





And in their biggest, most shamefully ignored scoop, on December 9, 1931, the paper found and published a Nazi party document planning a "final solution" for Munich's Jews -- the first Hitlerite use of the word "endlösung" in such a context. Was it a euphemism for extermination? Hitler dissembled, so many could ignore the grim possibility.





The Munich Post lost and Germany came under Nazi rule -- but, in a sense, the paper had also won; they were the only ones who had figured out just how sinister Hitler and the Nazis were. I believe Hitler knew this. And so, back in 1923, when Hitler had thrown the opposition into disarray and division, he saw the chance to eliminate the Munich Post. And he took it and tried, though he failed at that, too.





After the 1923 fiasco, Hitler served nine months of a five-year sentence for rebellion and pledged to stay out of politics. But his parliamentary party didn't quit, and eventually Hitler had demonstrated enough neutral behavior (discounting the murders committed by the Nazi death squads not directly connected to him) that he was allowed to campaign again. Was it a mistake? Had he learned a lesson? As it turned out, Hitler used the tactics of bluff masterfully, at times giving the impression of being a feckless Chaplinesque clown, at other times a sleeping serpent, at others yet a trustworthy statesman. The Weimar establishment didn't know what to do, so they pretended this was normal. They "normalized" him.





And so they allowed him and his party back onto the electoral lists, the beginning of the end. Democracy destroying itself democratically. By November 1932, his party had become the largest faction in the Reichstag, though not a majority. After that election though, it looked as if he'd passed his peak: his total vote had gone down. It looked like the right-wing parties had been savvy in bringing him in and "normalizing" him, making him a figurehead for their own advancement.





Instead, it was truly the stupidest move made in world politics within the memory of mankind. It took only a few months for the hopes of normalization to be crushed. As Sir Richard Evans, the leading British historian of the period has proven at painstaking length, the Reichstag Fire was not a Hitler plan to excuse a takeover through martial law. It had indeed been the work of a Dutch man, Marinus van der Lubbe. But Hitler, ruthlessly and savagely, took advantage of it, instituting martial law and crushing electoral democracy. There would have been another excuse. Once in power Hitler was going to go on maximizing it until the "final solution."





And the Munich Post never stopped reporting on this ultimate aim and on Hitler's use of murder, decrying any attempts to "normalize" the tyrant. They kept fighting until two months after his January takeover. In March 1933, when the Nazis ruled the media and the Post was "legally" shut down. There had been a few other brave journalistic souls -- Konrad Heiden, Fritz Gerlich. But swiftly, oh so swiftly, the order of the day became "gleichschaltung" -- "realignment," or forced conformity, savage normalization. Goebbels and other Nazi propagandists made it their crusade to get the German body politic "adjusted" to the new reign of terror. "Gleichschaltung" meant normalize or else.





Hitler's method was to lie until he got what he wanted, by which point it was too late. At first, he pledged no territorial demands. Then he quietly rolled his tanks into the Rhineland. He had no designs on Czechoslovakia -- just the Sudetenland, because so many of its German-born citizens were begging him to help shelter them from persecution. But soon came the absorption of the rest of Czechoslovakia. After Czechoslovakia, he'd be satisfied. Europe could return to normal. Lie!





There is, of course, no comparison with Trump in terms of scale. His biggest policy decisions so far have been to name reprehensible figures to various cabinet posts and to enact dreadful executive orders. But this, too, is a form of destruction. While marchers and the courts have put up a fight after the Muslim ban, each new act, each new lie, accepted by default, seems less outrageous. Let's call it what it is: defining mendacity down.