February 23, 2017

THEIR MODESTY BECOMES THEM:

Boehner: Republicans won't repeal and replace Obamacare (DARIUS TAHIR, 02/23/17, Politico)

Boehner, who resigned in 2015 amid unrest among conservatives, said at an Orlando health care conference that the idea that a repeal-and-replace plan would blitz through Congress is just "happy talk."

Instead, he said changes to former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement would likely be relatively modest.

"[Congressional Republicans are] going to fix Obamacare - I shouldn't call it repeal-and-replace, because it's not going to happen," he said.

Posted by at February 23, 2017 1:15 PM

  

« THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES: | Main | ONLY PRESIDENT BANNON COULD TANK THIS ECONOMY: »