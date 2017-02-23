February 23, 2017
THEIR MODESTY BECOMES THEM:
Boehner: Republicans won't repeal and replace Obamacare (DARIUS TAHIR, 02/23/17, Politico)
Boehner, who resigned in 2015 amid unrest among conservatives, said at an Orlando health care conference that the idea that a repeal-and-replace plan would blitz through Congress is just "happy talk."Instead, he said changes to former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement would likely be relatively modest."[Congressional Republicans are] going to fix Obamacare - I shouldn't call it repeal-and-replace, because it's not going to happen," he said.
