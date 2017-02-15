THE WHIPHAND IS ON THE HILL:





"I know there's mounting frustration at the pace of" existing investigations into Russia's election-year meddling, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) told reporters. "I'm open to looking at a way to make sure all of us and the American people understand everything that's occurred relative to their nefarious activities."





Corker also left the door open to supporting an independent commission to review Russia's disruptive activity, calling for "a fulsome investigation into all angles" of the issue and acknowledging that Flynn's resignation Monday night sparked "a desire for this to happen at a quickened pace."





No less than four congressional committees have already begun to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, with the Senate and House intelligence panels taking the lead roles. Revelations that Flynn had misled the public -- and even Vice President Mike Pence -- have shaken up the committees' timetable and added intense political pressure to delve more deeply into the extent of Russian contacts with President Donald Trump's advisers.