THE WAGES OF NATIONALISM:

Malek Boutih, an MP for the département of Essonne to the south of Paris and former head of SOS Racism, delivered a detailed report on the state of the suburbs, or banlieues as they are known in French, to the government earlier this summer.





"In 10 years, things have changed, in that the situation has worsened. It's more difficult now than in the past," Boutih told BFM TV. [...]





Boutih says government efforts to improve life in the suburbs have failed repeatedly because authorities haven't understood the real issue.





"The economic aspect is not the heart of the problem, it's a lot more vast," he said.





Most experts agree that although governments have thrown plenty of money at the banlieues they have failed to target the real problems.





Mohemmed Mechmache founded the charity ACLEFEU (Collective association for Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, Together United) in the aftermath of the 2005 uprising in the hope giving citizens a voice.





He believes France's failure to improve the lives of those who feel hopeless is why the banlieues are still not at peace.





"They still haven't fixed the problem of schooling, of access to health, culture and public services as well as to training and jobs.





"All of these problems remain," he told Le Figaro, adding that the issue of constant tensions between youths and police remains as well.