THE STENCH OF rEALISM:

In the face of criticism for taking the trip to Syria and meeting Assad, Gabbard said that she would be reimbursing AACCESS-Ohio for her trip to Syria last month. But the required forms would indicate if the original plan was to take funds from outside entities.





Her disclosures are also missing the required agenda that would show her schedule during the trip, which would list the various individuals she met while in Syria. Both of these documents were due in December, although Monday was the deadline for publicizing them.





Gabbard's signature is visible in a section of the forms attesting that all her required forms are filled out, but this is not the case.





During her trip to Syria, Gabbard brought along two men, Elie and Bassam Khawam, affiliated with an anti-Semitic political party that has a history rooted in fascism. The two are officials in the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, which is currently actively engaged in the Syrian civil war on the side of the Assad regime. Until recently, Elie was listed on the SSNP's website as the "Chief of Cross-Border Affairs." The two also appear to be part of AACCESS-Ohio; The Guardian previously reported that Bassam Khawam was the executive director of the organization.