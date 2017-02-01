THE rIGHT VS THE RULE OF LAW:





According to Title 50 of the U.S. Code, Section 3021, which established the National Security Council, it "shall be composed of" the president; the vice president; the secretaries of state, defense, and energy; and "the secretaries and undersecretaries of other executive departments and of the military departments, when appointed by the President by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, to serve at his pleasure."





As the president's chief political strategist, Bannon is not a secretary or undersecretary of any department. Nor, as a member of the White House staff, has he been confirmed by the Senate.