THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

February 27, 2017
Conservatives Made Their Bed With Milo, Now They Have to Lie In It : Disinviting him from CPAC won't wash their sins. (Shikha Dalmia, February 26, 2017, Reason)
That it took these pedophilia comments for conservatives to finally turn on Yiannopoulos speaks volumes about how low their movement has fallen. Yiannopoulos was a hate-peddling provocateur long before this. By inviting him to speak at universities around the country, many college Republicans apparently thought they were taking a brave stance against the forces of political correctness, and scoring one for free speech. In fact, they were discrediting their own movement by allying themselves with a vicious troll -- demonstrating that they hate their enemies more than they love their alleged principles.But if Republicans have a right to invite Yiannaopoulos, others have the right to judge them for the company they keep. And Yiannopoulos is very, very bad company.
For starters, he writes - or wrote -- for Breitbart, a go-to site for the alt-right movement, a loose conglomeration of long-standing nativist outfits such as VDare and FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform), and white supremacists. They all hate the left's political correctness and multiculturalism not because it offends America's commitment to individual rights and universalistic notions of justice, but because it comes in the way of their ethno-nationalistic project -- which the site aids by peddling a constant stream of the vilest xenophobia (as I wrote here).http://theweek.com/articles/611274/dystopian-antiimmigration-book-camp-saints-really-racist-why-are-bunch-smart-conservatives-praising
You can't expect to find ordered minds on the disordered wings.
