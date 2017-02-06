THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:

Trump's Radical Anti-Americanism (Adam Gopnik, Feb. 5th, 2017, The New Yorker)

[W]hat perhaps no one could have entirely predicted was the special cocktail of oafish incompetence and radical anti-Americanism that President Trump's Administration has brought. This combination has produced a new note in our public life: chaotic cruelty. The immigration crisis may abate, but it has already shown the power of government to act arbitrarily overnight--sundering families, upending long-set expectations, until all those born as outsiders must imagine themselves here only on sufferance of a senior White House counsellor.





Some choose to find comfort in the belief that the incompetence will undermine the anti-Americanism. Don't bet on it. Autocratic regimes with a demagogic bent are nearly always inefficient, because they cannot create and extend the network of delegated trust that is essential to making any organization work smoothly. The chaos is characteristic. Whether by instinct or by intention, it benefits the regime, whose goal is to create an overwhelming feeling of shared helplessness in the population at large: we will detain you and take away your green card--or, no, now we won't take away your green card, but we will hold you here, and we may let you go, or we may not.





This is radical anti-Americanism--not simply illiberalism or anti-cosmopolitanism--because America is not only a nation but also an idea, cleanly if not tightly defined. Pluralism is not a secondary or a decorative aspect of that idea. As James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51, the guarantee of religious liberty lies in having many kinds of faiths, and the guarantee of civil liberty lies in having many kinds of people--in establishing a "multiplicity of interests" to go along with a "multiplicity of sects." The idea doesn't reflect a "weak" desire for niceness. It is, instead, intended to counter the brutal logic of the playground. When there are many kinds of bullied kids, they can unite against the bully: "Even the stronger individuals are prompted, by the uncertainty of their condition, to submit to a government which may protect the weak as well as themselves."