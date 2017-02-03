THE POLITICALLY CORRECT OVAL:



The State Department drafted its own statement last month marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day that explicitly included a mention of Jewish victims, according to people familiar with the matter, but President Donald Trump's White House blocked its release.





Coded speech is just as important to the Right as to the Left. Focussing on Jews in the Holocaust is verbotten.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 3, 2017 4:42 AM

