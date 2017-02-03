THE PERFECT TEST OF ALL THE rIGHT'S DESIRES:

Trump came into office as the least popular president in modern history, surveys showed. But several actions during his first two weeks have appeared to contribute to the latest erosion in Trump's numbers:





53% oppose the executive order Trump signed that temporarily bans travel to the US for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.





46%, a plurality, believe it makes the US "less safe" from terrorism.





A majority, 55%, view it as "an attempt to ban Muslims" from entering the US.





60% oppose building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump signed an executive order last week to begin formulating a plan for the wall's construction.