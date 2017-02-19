THE MOST REVEALING THING ABOUT THE DEFENSES OF DONALD...:

Considering the wealthy stature of most of Trump's cabinet appointees, it's not a surprise that several of them would have conflicts of interest. It does seem like quite a coincidence, however, that so many of these conflicts have to do with Putin's Russia. It would almost be reassuring to hear about a scandal involving one of Trump's nominees and, say, Saudi Arabia or Venezuela.





Instead, it's Russian hacking, Russian phone calls and Russian banking.





During the campaign, it was worrying when several of Donald Trump's top advisers turned out to have extensive Russian political and business connections. Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign director for a time, for years worked for Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, Putin's puppet ruler there until he was literally chased out of town in 2014 and into exile in Russia.





Before joining Trump's team, Flynn appeared on Putin's propaganda network Russia Today and was even seated next to Putin at a Moscow party celebrating the channel.





Even more troubling, the candidate's own rhetoric about Putin was inexplicably flattering. Why on Earth would an American presidential candidate, a Republican one no less, repeatedly express his admiration for a KGB dictator whose track record includes destroying Russian democracy, killing journalists and dissidents, and carpet-bombing civilians in Chechnya and Aleppo? Trump admires strength, and could not care less about democracy in Russia or anywhere else, but this was well beyond that.





When the election got underway, I expected Hillary Clinton to be a Russia hawk in order to blunt criticism of the failed "Russian reset" policy she helped orchestrate when she was President Obama's secretary of state. Any normal Republican candidate would be expected to also condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea, as well as the genocide he was perpetrating with his friend Bashar Assad in Syria.





Instead, we got Trump, and Trump never backed down from his shocking praise of Putin. This admiration was apparently mutual, at least judging by the contents of the Russian media, which is always a reflection of Putin. The Kremlin-controlled media has been as enthusiastic about Trump as it was hateful toward Hillary Clinton.





But that has started to change over the past few days. The new narrative is that Trump might be losing control and allowing "traitorous elements" inside the intelligence services to undermine him.





Unsurprisingly, this is quite similar to the line of attack selected by Trump himself.