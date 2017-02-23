THE MISERY OF THE MATERIALISTS:

In a recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology, Jingguang Li, professor at Dali University, and his research team show the link between belief in free will and happiness exists in Chinese teenagers.





They found that 85% of the Chinese teenagers expressed a belief in free will, and that this was positively correlated with happiness.





Free will describes the ability to make independent choices, where the outcome of the choice is not influenced by past events. The existence of free will is the subject of debate among psychologists, neuroscientists and philosophers.





The argument against free will is that each decision we make is completely influenced by our previous life experience, so that given a certain choice this experience will trigger us to respond in a certain way, which is not a free choice.





Different perspectives on free will can color our thinking of concepts such as personal responsibility, guilt, ambition and forward planning.





Interestingly, previous studies with Western participants have shown that people who believe in free will tend to be happier.