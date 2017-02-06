THE MAN WHO MADE EUROPEANS FUNNY:

"You've seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that."





Trump, who has attacked the media throughout his campaign and the beginning of his presidency, did not elaborate on his claim. [...]





Trump's comments drew scorn on social media. Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden, called the comment "ludicrous" and referred to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway's mistaken claim of a Bowling Green "massacre" in the United States.





"Well, of course, the US media didn't report on the Bowling Green Massacre," Bildt said