February 4, 2017
THE MAN IN ISRAEL'S MIRROR:
Richard Spencer: By My Definition, Jews Aren't 'European,' or 'White' (Daniel J. Solomon, February 3, 2017, Forward)
Spencer advocates the creation of a white "ethnostate," from which non-whites could be excluded.He thinks that American Jews have gotten the jump on him, because of Israel, which he calls a "Jewish ethnostate." And that, he said, makes American Jews hypocrites, promoting civil rights and multiculturalism in the U.S., while defending the status quo in Israel.
