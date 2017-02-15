February 15, 2017
THE LOVE CHILD OF CLOUSEAU AND COUSTEAU:
Iowa Poll: Trump's approval rating is underwater with Iowans (Jason Noble , Feb. 14, 2017, DES MOINES REGISTER)
Donald Trump is starting his presidency underwater with Iowans.Forty-two percent of Iowans approve of the job the newly inaugurated Republican is doing as president, while 49 percent disapprove, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. [...]Independents are leaning against the new president: 50 percent disapprove of his handling of the presidency while 39 percent approve.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 15, 2017 7:38 AM