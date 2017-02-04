THE LEFT IS THE RIGHT:

More than 1,000 people were shouting "Shut it down" outside the University of California, Berkeley venue where Milo Yiannopoulos planned to speak on Wednesday when a group of black-clad, masked protesters carryings flags and shields arrived to put those words into action.





The band of about 150 anti-fascist activists - or antifas - quickly and efficiently stormed the multilayered police barricades that kept the crowd away from the entrances of the Martin Luther King Jr student union.





Sequined pink flags were revealed to be mounted on fireworks, which were launched at the building. Others smashed windows with the now vanquished police barricades. A portable police spotlight was toppled, graffitied and eventually torched.





In just 15 minutes, the speech by the infamous rightwing internet troll was cancelled. Love them or hate them, the antifas accomplished what they had set out to do.



