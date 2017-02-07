February 7, 2017
THE LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Exclusive: How Theresa May poked fun at the size of Donald Trump's hands (Ben Riley-Smith, 7 FEBRUARY 2017, The Telegraph)
Applauded as she stood to speak at a reception with Tory donors on Monday, Mrs May said:Thank you very much for that wonderful reception.I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.The joke came at the Black and White Ball, the Tory annual fundraiser the sees a live auction of prizes to raise funds for the party.
