February 7, 2017

THE LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Exclusive: How Theresa May poked fun at the size of Donald Trump's hands (Ben Riley-Smith, 7 FEBRUARY 2017, The Telegraph)

Applauded as she stood to speak at a reception with Tory donors on Monday, Mrs May said:


Thank you very much for that wonderful reception.

I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.

The joke came at the Black and White Ball, the Tory annual fundraiser the sees a live auction of prizes to raise funds for the party. 

