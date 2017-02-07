February 7, 2017
THE LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Spicer: Trump doesn't own a bathrobe (Kevin Liptak, February 6, 2017, CNN)
Pushing back on a New York Times article detailing disorder in the West Wing, press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday the reporters got their facts wrong -- including the eye-catching detail that Trump watches TV in his bathrobe. [...]Shortly after Spicer's comments, several Twitter users circulated images of a younger Trump clad in a bathrobe.A spoof Twitter account, @POTUSBathrobe, even popped up, tweeting: "Oh, I exist."
