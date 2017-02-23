THE JOURNAL KNOWS THAT, TELL DONALD:

Echoing comments he made last month during his Senate confirmation hearing, Mnuchin said the dollar's strength reflected the United States' stronger economic performance compared with the rest of the world and the greenback's status as a reserve currency.





He told the Journal that the dollar's value was "a reflection of the confidence that kind of people have in the U.S. economy."





President Donald Trump said before his inauguration in January that the dollar's strength against the Chinese yuan was "killing us" and making it hard for U.S. companies to compete, roiling global currency markets.