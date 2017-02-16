THE GUY'S OLD...:

You could see it in the president's face as he listened to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explain the strong bonds that tie our two countries together.





You could see it at Mar-a-Lago, during an impromptu appearance with Japanese Prime Minister Shinto Abe.





You can see it, actually, every time Trump appears in public. He seems exhausted -- and miserable. [...]





His staff is also surely miserable. Many do not like him. More importantly, they don't trust him. They don't trust Stephen Bannon to translate his core hunches into policy, with only a few exceptions. They compete for Trump's affections by throwing each other under whatever buses might be rolling by. They leak to their favorite reporters.





The president borrows his temperament from A Confederacy of Dunces' Ignatius J. Reilly. He craves spontaneity and stimulation, lives in a world of his own imagining, and is also beset by anxiety and germophobia.





But being the president means that he is not, in fact, in a world he can create.



