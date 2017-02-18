THE GENIUS OF CAPITALISM AND THE THIRD WAY...:

"We see the government of God over the world is hidden," Francis Bacon wrote in 1605, describing the deepest of deep states: the lord's reign over us, which Bacon thought a good model for earthly rule. "Obscure and invisible" was how Bacon thought government worked best, and King James I agreed, instructing, in 1624, a too inquisitive subject that none shall "meddle with anything concerning our Government, or deep Matters of State." [...]





But what we call modernity didn't just create the public realm subject to public law. It created the private sphere, centered on the ideal of the property-owning individual and private corporation, and which during our modern times have enshrined Bacon's and King James I's ideal. "Good luck researching a private firm," writes the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. (Even the dogged Seymour Hersh didn't have much luck when he tried to investigate "the private sector," as opposed to his métier, the national security state: "The abuse of private power" proved "a much dicier subject for many editors even than the CIA." Hersh gave up, and wrote his book on Henry Kissinger instead.)

The problem with the phrase is that it's used to suggest dishonorable individuals are subverting the virtuous state.





So at least as long as there has been private property, there has been private plotting, and talk of a "deep state" has been a vernacular way of describing what political scientists like to call "civil society," that is, any venue in which powerful individuals, either alone or collectively, might try to use the state to fulfill their private ambitions, to get richer and obtain more power.