"I remember when I was a child, how I used to collect the stones and thorns from the ground and put them aside. My father would plough the field, while my mother planted the seeds," says Mariam. The land which her parents bought, she recalls, was non-arable at the time. "They worked the land day and night until it became 'one of the gardens of Silwad'".





As she grew up, Mariam grew more attached to the land. "I cannot forget the taste of the water from the well in the field. It was as sweet as honey. I remember it very well and I wish I could return to taste it again."





She recalls that her family used to follow one particular farming rule known as crop rotation - prohibiting the cultivation of the same crops for two consecutive seasons. "One year we would plant wheat, vetch, barley and lentils. The next year we would grow tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon, okra, and sunflowers."





While her family owns a considerable amount of land in Silwad, the plot where Amona was built remained one of the most fertile, flourishing all year round, before it was taken over by settlers.





On a summer day in the mid-1990s, Mariam and her husband, Mohammad, left their eight children at home to embark on their daily mission to collect the wheat they harvested on their land.