THE FLIGHT 455 ELECTION:

Dozens of passengers fled a plane and police removed their United Airlines pilot after she gave a long, bizarre speech before takeoff on Saturday. [...]





The pilot touched on recent politics.





"She's like 'I don't care if you voted for Trump or Clinton. They're both [expletive]," Reiss wrote.





When she changed the subject to the plane's imminent takeoff, Reiss began to shake, and another passenger began videotaping the drama.





"So I'll stop, and we'll fly the airplane," the pilot said in the video, which has since been removed from YouTube. "Don't worry. I'm going to let my co-pilot fly it. He's a man."





Reiss was the first to evacuate. He got out of his seat, collected his bag and asked the flight crew to let him off.



