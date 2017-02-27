THE FACE OF TERRORISM IN AMERICA:

Authorities in Kansas filed first-degree murder charges against a man accused of opening fire in a bar there, killing one Indian man, injuring two other people and causing fears about bigotry to reverberate across the globe.





According to witness accounts, the gunman reportedly told two of the people who were shot -- both Indian men who work for Garmin, the technology firm -- to "get out of my country" before opening fire and had also used racial slurs during the Wednesday evening shooting.





Multiple law enforcement agents launched an investigation into the deadly shooting inside Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, a city about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City. Even as authorities said they had not yet identified a motive for the attack, relatives of the Indian men said they feared the shooting was connected to a climate of fear and xenophobia in America.





The father of one of the people injured pointed to the election of President Trump, who has routinely described a threat posed to Americans from people outside the country's borders, and pleaded with parents in India "not to send their children to the United States."