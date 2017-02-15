February 15, 2017
THE FACE OF TERROR:
Tennessee man who plotted New York mosque attack won't face terrorism charges (CHRIS SOMMERFELDT, 2/14/17, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)
A Tennessee man won't face terrorism charges for plotting an attack against an upstate New York mosque -- and attorneys claim it's because federal terrorism statutes almost exclusively focus on foreign extremists.Robert Doggart was arrested in April 2015 after authorities discovered that he had been trying to recruit people to burn down a mosque in "Islamberg," a self-named, predominantly Muslim community near Hancock, according to court records.
