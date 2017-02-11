THE ESTABLISHMENTARIAN:

When President Trump took a phone call from the leader of Taiwan in December and asserted that the United States might no longer be bound by the "One China" policy, his defenders hailed it as a show of strength -- the latest delicate issue on which Mr. Trump was willing to challenge decades of diplomatic orthodoxy.





On Thursday evening, Mr. Trump fell back into line. In a call with President Xi Jinping of China, he pledged fealty to One China, a 44-year-old policy under which the United States recognized a single Chinese government in Beijing and severed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.





Mr. Trump has also tacked to the center on Israel. After presenting himself as a stalwart defender of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who would buck the pressure campaign against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Mr. Trump warned Israelis this week that he did not believe that "going ahead with these settlements is a good thing for peace."





And on Iran, where Mr. Trump threatened as a candidate to rip up the nuclear deal struck by President Barack Obama, advisers to the new president told the European Union's top foreign policy official, Federica Mogherini, that the United States would fully carry out the agreement.