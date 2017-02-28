THE DONKEY LEARNS TO LOVE THE WHIP:

Just over a month ago, Donald Trump thundered into the White House with a bold declaration. "We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining, but never doing anything about it," he said. Instead, he contended, "Now arrives the hour of action."





Trump promised to steamroll the Washington status quo, disrupting both Republicans and Democrats. He would replace the elite consensus of both parties with a new, populist-nationalist philosophy, and bully Congress into submission.





One month in, Trump has certainly succeeded in kicking up a frenzy of news and controversy. It surrounds him at all times, like the cloud of dust around Pig-Pen in Peanuts. But when it comes to taming Washington, the results are decidedly mixed. Instead, it is the Republican Party--in the form of Congress and conservative institutions--that seems mostly to be in charge, and Trump who is being tamed.