February 6, 2017
THE CRACK OF THE SJAMBOK:
In historic first, Israel legalizes West Bank outposts with sweeping new legislation (RAOUL WOOTLIFF February 6, 2017, Times of Israel)
Following months of coalition wrangling, damning criticism from internal and international opposition, and bleak warnings from legal experts, Israel on Monday legalized all West Bank outposts with sweeping legislation that aims to prevent future demolitions of settler homes built on private Palestinian land.
