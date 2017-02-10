February 10, 2017
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP:
Taboo Italian Thinker Is Enigma to Many, but Not to Bannon (Jason Horowitz, Feb. 10th, 2017, NY Times)
Those trying to divine the roots of Stephen K. Bannon's dark and at times apocalyptic worldview have repeatedly combed over a speech that Mr. Bannon, President Trump's ideological guru, made in 2014 to a Vatican conference, where he expounded on Islam, populism and capitalism.But for all the examination of those remarks, a passing reference by Mr. Bannon to an esoteric Italian philosopher has gone little noticed, except perhaps by scholars and followers of the deeply taboo, Nazi-affiliated thinker, Julius Evola. [...]Evola became a darling of Italian Fascists, and Italy's post-Fascist terrorists of the 1960s and 1970s looked to him as a spiritual and intellectual godfather.They called themselves Children of the Sun after Evola's vision of a bourgeoisie-smashing new order that he called the Solar Civilization. Today, the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn includes his works on its suggested reading list, and the leader of Jobbik, the Hungarian nationalist party, admires Evola and wrote an introduction to his works.More important for the current American administration, Evola also caught on in the United States with leaders of the alt-right movement, which Mr. Bannon nurtured as the head of Breitbart News and then helped harness for Mr. Trump. [...]
A March article titled "An Establishment Conservative's Guide to the Alt-Right" in Breitbart, the website then run by Mr. Bannon, included Evola as one of the thinkers in whose writings the "origins of the alternative right" could be found.The article was co-written by Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing provocateur who is wildly popular with conservatives on college campuses. Mr. Trump recently defended Mr. Yiannopoulos as a symbol of free speech after demonstrators violently protested his planned speech at the University of California, Berkeley. [...]The reality, historians say, is that Evola sought to "infiltrate and influence" the Fascists, as Mr. Sedgwick put it, as a powerful vehicle to spread his ideas.In his Vatican talk, Mr. Bannon suggested that although Mr. Putin represented a "kleptocracy," the Russian president understood the existential danger posed by "a potential new caliphate" and the importance of using nationalism to stand up for traditional institutions."We, the Judeo-Christian West," Mr. Bannon added, "really have to look at what he's talking about as far as Traditionalism goes -- particularly the sense of where it supports the underpinnings of nationalism."
