THE BUCK NEVER STOPS:

One of President Trump's longtime friends made a striking move on Sunday: After talking privately with the president over drinks late Friday, Christopher Ruddy publicly argued that Trump should replace his White House chief of staff.





"A lot of people have been saying, 'Look, Donald has some problems,' and I think he realizes that he's got to make some changes going forward," Ruddy said in an interview with The Washington Post.





Ruddy went on to detail his critique of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus: "It's my view that Reince is the problem. I think on paper Reince looked good as the chief of staff -- and Donald trusted him -- but it's pretty clear the guy is in way over his head. He's not knowledgeable of how federal agencies work, how the communications operations work. He botched this whole immigration rollout."