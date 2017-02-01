THE ANTI-SCALIA:

[T]ne respect in which Gorsuch is unlike Justice Scalia is that he is not fiery or pugnacious. Rather, his demeanor is scholarly--one might even say bookish. He is not a fierce debater. I recall being with him at an academic conference at which a graduate student contradicted and challenged a comment he had made. Far from bristling or even returning fire, he encouraged the student to develop her argument further, graciously acknowledging merit in the point she had made.





Likewise in the courtroom, he does not interrogate, much less intimidate, the lawyers who appear before him. It is truer to say that he engages them in conversations that enable him to explore the strengths and weaknesses of arguments advanced in their written briefs or address issues he thinks are important but which did not receive sufficient attention in those submissions.





Of course, most people are interested above all in how he is likely to vote on hot button issues such as abortion, marriage, gun control, campaign finance and religious freedom. In the confirmation hearings, he will no doubt do what another friend of mine, Elena Kagan, did and basically refuse to discuss these issues on the ground that they are likely to come before him. I expect what just about everyone else expects: Gorsuch, who greatly admired Scalia, thinks about the constitutional issues in these areas pretty much the same way Scalia did.