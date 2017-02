THE ANGLOSPHERIC MODEL:

Faith, Radicalism, and Islam without Extremes (Featuring Mustafa Akyol and Caleb O. Brown, FEBRUARY 22, 2017, Cato Daily Podcast)





How do Islam and classical liberalism diverge? Can there be a reconciliation? Mustafa Akyol, author of Islam without Extremes, comments.











