THE ALT-RIGHT PRESIDENCY:

Bannon's readings tend to have one thing in common: the view that technocrats have put Western civilization on a downward trajectory, and that only a shock to the system can reverse its decline. And they tend to have a dark, apocalyptic tone that at times echoes Bannon's own public remarks over the years--a sense that humanity is at a hinge point in history. His ascendant presence in the West Wing is giving once-obscure intellectuals unexpected influence over the highest echelons of government.





Bannon's 2015 documentary, "Generation Zero," drew heavily on one of his favorite books, "The Fourth Turning" by William Strauss and Neil Howe, which explains a theory of history unfolding in 80-100 year cycles or "turnings," the fourth and final stage of which is marked by periods of cataclysmic change in which the old order is destroyed and replaced--a current period that, in Bannon's view, was sparked by the 2008 financial crisis and has now been manifested in part by the rise of Trump. [...]





Before he emerged on the political scene, an obscure Silicon Valley computer programmer with ties to Trump backer and PayPal co-found Peter Thiel was explaining his behavior. Curtis Yarvin, the self-proclaimed "neoreactionary" who blogs under the name "Mencius Moldbug," attracted a following in 2008 when he published a wordy treatise asserting, among other things, that "nonsense is a more effective organizing tool than the truth." When he was frogmarched out of a computer software conference where he was scheduled to speak following an outcry over his blogging under his nom de web, Bannon took note: Breitbart News decried the act of censorship in an article about the programmer/blogger's dismissal.